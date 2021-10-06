The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,846 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.48% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $317,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 171,291 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

