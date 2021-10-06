The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $1,150,051.42 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 6,901,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

