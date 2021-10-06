The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 107,103 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 2,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.