The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,256. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.