The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.60 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in WEX by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,789 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in WEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,918,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000.

WEX stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.10. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.71. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

