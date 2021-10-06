The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

