The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.19 Million

Brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to post sales of $110.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.18 million and the highest is $110.20 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $440.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $443.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.47 million, with estimates ranging from $481.00 million to $501.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.