The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 215,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company has a market capitalization of $342.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

