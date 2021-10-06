The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,547. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

