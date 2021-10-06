The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 630,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,898,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

