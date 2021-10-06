Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,031,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275,355 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,069,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,881. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

