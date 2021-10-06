Thomas Patrick Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Patrick Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $389,800.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00.

RGR stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

