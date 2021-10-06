Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,608 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 556.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 484,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. 836,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,007,824. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

