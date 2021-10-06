Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,566. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

