Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in CSX by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 10,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 453,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

