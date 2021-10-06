Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $30,082,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $22,373,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $15,547,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 231,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of BBCA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,985. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.