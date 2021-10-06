Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Coastal Financial worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,111. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $380.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.