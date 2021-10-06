Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 402,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $85,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

