Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.05. 2,109,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.