Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after buying an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.20. 604,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,747. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

