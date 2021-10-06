Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$10.51 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research to C$10.51 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:TF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,764. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$782.03 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a current ratio of 89.60 and a quick ratio of 89.30.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

