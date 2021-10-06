Tixl (TXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,707.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $12.44 million and $167,707.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

