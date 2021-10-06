Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 565,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,632. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.20. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

