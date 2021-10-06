TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 404503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

