Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 837 call options.

VMEO opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

