Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 837 call options.
VMEO opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.