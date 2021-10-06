Traders Buy High Volume of Dril-Quip Put Options (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 put options.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $5,112,000.

Shares of DRQ traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 6,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,597. The company has a market capitalization of $876.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

