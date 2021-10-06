TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TradeUP Global stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. TradeUP Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 7.61% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

