Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $176.61. 16,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,877. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

