TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

TSE TA traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

