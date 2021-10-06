Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,853 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

