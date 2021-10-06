Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.60 Million in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,175,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,984. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

