Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

