Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,246 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

FIVN traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $149.92. 109,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,319. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -211.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

