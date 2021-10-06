Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 32,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

