Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,116. The stock has a market cap of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
