Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,116. The stock has a market cap of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

