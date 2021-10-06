TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TriMas by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

