Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 120,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

