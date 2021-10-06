Truist Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $95.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $65.18. 20,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,069. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. Incyte has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Incyte by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

