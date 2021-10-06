TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 2.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.35. 98,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,605. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

