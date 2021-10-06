TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. The Western Union comprises 3.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,120. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

