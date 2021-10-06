Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $47,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,309. The stock has a market cap of $310.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

