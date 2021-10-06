Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 179,950 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,950 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for approximately 4.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Open Text worth $105,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 32,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

