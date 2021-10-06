Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 489,250 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 489,250 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 7.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $181,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 56.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,276. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

