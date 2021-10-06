TurtleCoin Trading 46.4% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $622,814.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,290,345,920 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

