Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Shares Down 15.2%

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) were down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

