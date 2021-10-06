UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

