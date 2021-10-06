UBS Group Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Neutral”

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of BURBY opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

