Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,926,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.56. 41,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

