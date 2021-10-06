Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 18,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,336,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

