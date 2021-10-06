UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,806. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

